Andrew John Arthur Buys 13,500 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,090.00.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

HME traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.26. 132,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,110. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$128.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

