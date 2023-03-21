Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.59

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 2268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

