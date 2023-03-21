Ankr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $56.16 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $329.17 million and $56.16 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00031232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00197295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,903.84 or 0.99978536 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03486951 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $59,793,385.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

