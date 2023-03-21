Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,879.87 or 0.06746183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and $17,914.61 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

