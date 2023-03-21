Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.57 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $10.49 or 0.00037291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $195.57 million and $17,844.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00364407 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.88 or 0.26486380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.9086542 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,842.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.