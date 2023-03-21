APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in APA by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,724. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

