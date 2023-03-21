APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $115.73 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, APENFT has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $115.73 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.44 or 0.26528559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010361 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

APENFT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

