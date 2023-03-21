Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 4%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.01 and last traded at $119.02. 3,364,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,502,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.