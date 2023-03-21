Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

