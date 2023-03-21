Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 4,616,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,767,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

