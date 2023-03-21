Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $91.21 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $91.21 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

