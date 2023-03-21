Arweave (AR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.09 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00030937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $291.71 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,235.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00465664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00128612 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.