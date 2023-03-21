ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0474

ASD (ASD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.33 million and $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00031427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019148 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00203410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,057.26 or 0.99979589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04920694 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,270,994.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

