Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.
Assertio Stock Down 0.9 %
ASRT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assertio has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
