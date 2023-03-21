Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

ASRT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assertio has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 393,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Assertio by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

