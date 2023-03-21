Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0658 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $102.20 million and $11.35 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

