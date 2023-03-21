Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATXS opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Astria Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

