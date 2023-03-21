Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 253,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 229,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,672. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

