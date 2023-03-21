Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.57. 9,049,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,311,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

