Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 1,740,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.6 %

SH stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,086,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

