Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 107,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 73,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

RDIV stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,116. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.