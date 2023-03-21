Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,301. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.