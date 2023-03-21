Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $220,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.69.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

GIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. 318,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

