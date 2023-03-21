Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $312,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 307,946 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,291,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.