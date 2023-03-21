Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,234 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 77.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

