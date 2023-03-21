Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.54. 907,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

