Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 741,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

