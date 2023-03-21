Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.41 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $224.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $16.60 or 0.00059586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00041663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,690,176 coins and its circulating supply is 325,627,456 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.