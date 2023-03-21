Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $91.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.72 or 0.00031232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.92168307 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $122,246,382.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

