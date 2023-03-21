Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sells C$22,284.24 in Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total transaction of C$22,284.24.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

BLDP traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.38. 1,043,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,560. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

