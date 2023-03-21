Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

