Ballew Advisors Inc Has $264,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

