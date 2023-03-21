Ballew Advisors Inc Has $826,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.12. 196,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

