Ballew Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 76,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,392 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

