Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 55.67%.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

