Ballew Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,788. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.