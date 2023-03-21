Ballew Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.18. 469,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,096. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.14 and its 200 day moving average is $246.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

