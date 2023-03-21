Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BSBR opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

