Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7332 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.4 %

CIB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bancolombia by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bancolombia by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Bancolombia by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 419,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,786 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

