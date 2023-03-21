Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE BAC traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 35,002,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,904,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

