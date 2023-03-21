Bank of America Cuts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $95.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. PDD has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.