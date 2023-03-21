Beldex (BDX) Price Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $219.19 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.91 or 0.06285956 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00059773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00022306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

