Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.01) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Stock Performance

BOKU stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.67). 1,362,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,636. The firm has a market capitalization of £402.82 million, a PE ratio of 13,600.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.29. Boku has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 157 ($1.93).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

