Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Buys 10,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Beyond Air Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,692. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.27.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.
