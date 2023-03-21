Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Buys 10,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beyond Air Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,692. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.27.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Beyond Air by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 1,394.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

