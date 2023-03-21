Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.50 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $8.12 billion and approximately $6.50 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00365442 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.55 or 0.26561586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010374 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,119,682,739 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

