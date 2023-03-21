Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products. It serves mining, construction, general fabrication, and pressure vessel defense industries.

