Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
Bisalloy Steel Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.
Bisalloy Steel Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.