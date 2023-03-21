BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,050.35 or 1.00041094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $348.29 million and $411,837.77 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,284,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,284,605.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,932.45568202 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $413,435.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

