Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $283.65 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $16.20 or 0.00058147 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $283.65 million and $5.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00124022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00036246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

