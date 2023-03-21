Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.27 or 0.00058135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $284.88 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00127759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00037889 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

