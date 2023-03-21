BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,905 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,010 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

