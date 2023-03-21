BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

BOKF stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

